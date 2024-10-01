New revival of rock musical ‘Passing Strange‘ will complete A.R.T.‘s 2024/25 Season

Giles Terera (front), Keenan Munn-Francis, David Albury, and Renée Lamb in “Passing Strange” at the Young Vic Theatre.

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University announced Tuesday that A.R.T. will produce “Passing Strange” to conclude its 2024/25 Season. The rock musical will begin performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on May 20; will open officially on May 30; and will run through June 29, 2025. This will mark its North American premiere.

“Passing Strange” is the story of a young musician who sets out on an electrifying musical odyssey to find himself and his place in the world, swapping his middle-class L.A. upbringing for punk rock and protest in 1980s Amsterdam and Berlin.

“Passing Strange” features music by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, with book and lyrics by Stewart, a Tony Award- and two-time Obie Award-winning playwright, performer, and professor of the Practice in Musical Theater Writing at Harvard University, in collaboration with Annie Dorsen.

Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (“Eclipsed”), also director of the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” will direct the A.R.T. production, having previously staged the acclaimed European-premiere production of “Passing Strange” at London’s Young Vic Theatre in May 2024.

Fresh off its critically acclaimed smash engagement in the U.K., Liesl Tommy’s “astonishing” (City Times) revival comes to A.R.T., with Oliver Award-winner Giles Terera (“Hamilton”) leading the cast in his North American debut.

★★★★ “An all-out wild ride of a rock musical” – The Guardian

★★★★ “Nothing else quite like it” – Sunday Times



“Smashes Broadway clichés with an electric guitar and the funniest libretto I can remember.” – New York Magazine

The “Passing Strange” creative team includes Ben Stones (set and costume designer), Richard Howell (lighting designer), Tom Gibbons (sound designer), Will Duke (video designer), Brandon Michael Nase (music supervisor and additional arrangements and orchestrations), Dickson Mbi (choreographer), Suzanne Scotcher (wigs, hair, and make up designer), and Hazel Holder (voice and dialect coach).

Production support of “Passing Strange” is provided by The Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory Charitable Trust and Katie and Paul Buttenwieser.