Leaders from Boston, Harvard celebrate Harvard Allston Partnership Fund Grants

Harvard and city of Boston officials came together this week to celebrate the 18th year of the Harvard Allston Partnership Fund (HAPF) and to honor the 25 Allston-Brighton nonprofits who received grants through the fund this year. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Harvard President Alan Garber were joined by State Rep. Kevin Honan, Boston City Council President Liz Braedon, and Harvard Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications Paul Andrew, who served as emcee for the event.



“Congratulations to all the 25 organizations. This is an incredible partnership that is really a model here, certainly in the commonwealth, but around the country. And we’re very grateful to our partners at Harvard for the ways that we continue to strengthen this partnership,” Wu said in her remarks. “We’re in difficult, complicated times, and this is all the more reason why public, private partnerships are incredibly important.”

A total of $200,000 was awarded to this year’s 25 recipients in grant amounts ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. The grants will support a variety of programs including youth sports, after-school care, mental health, arts, and food insecurity. Since its inception, HAPF has provided more than $2 million in grants to the Allston-Brighton community.

Members of the Harvard Allston Partnership Fund Advisory Board pose with President Alan Garber, State Rep. Kevin Honan, and Boston City Council President Liz Breadon. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Addressing the grant recipients directly, Garber said, “Your commitment and your energy help to improve lives and strengthen connections at a time when people can choose to keep themselves. Your work makes them known to one another — creating the conditions for goodwill and generosity, the kind of caring that turns a group of individuals into a close knit, vibrant community. Thank you for your dedication and for the difference you make every day.”

Garber thanked the Partnership Fund Advisory Board, which is comprised of staff from the city of Boston and Harvard, as well as community members, who evaluated the grant proposals. “Your thoughtful guidance helps ensure that we are supporting the people and the programs with the greatest promise.”



“I’ve seen what’s possible, and the wonderful things we can accomplish, when universities and community groups work side by side,” said Honan. “For almost 20 years, the Harvard Allston Partnership Fund has been a steady and meaningful investment in our community.”



This year’s grant recipients

• Allston-Brighton Youth Hockey

• Allston Brighton Community Development

• Allston Brighton Health Collaborative

• Boston String Academy

• Brazilian Women’s Group

• Brazilian Worker Center

• Brighton-Allston Historical Society

• Family Nurturing Center

• Fishing Academy

• Friends of Herter Park

• Friends of McKinney Park

• Friends of Honan Library

• Friendship Works

• Open Door Soup Kitchen

• Music with Heart

• Oak Square YMCA

• Presentation School Foundation

• Rat City Arts Festival

• Shaloh School

• Spark a Life with Art

• St. Columbkille Partnership School

• West End House Boys Camp

• West End House Girls Camp

• West End House

• Winship Parent Council