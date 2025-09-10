Latanya Sweeney on Time magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in AI

Latanya Sweeney, the Daniel Paul Professor of Government and Technology, was recognized for her leadership in data privacy and steering AI to serve the public good.

Latanya Sweeney, Daniel Paul Professor of Government and Technology, has been named to Time magazine’s 2025 list of the 100 most influential people in the field of artificial intelligence.

Now in its third year, the Time list recognizes innovators, advocates, policymakers, and artists whose work is shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Sweeney is featured alongside figures such as Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg, underscoring the global impact of her contributions to privacy, data governance, and public interest technology.

Sweeney, a computer scientist who served as the chief technologist of the Federal Trade Commission and founded Harvard’s Public Interest Tech Lab, is a pioneer in data privacy. Her early research on k-anonymity and re-identification founded the field of data privacy, identified algorithmic bias for the first time, and helped shape national policy which remains foundational to multiple fields.

At Harvard, she has built a platform for training new technologists, advancing research on technology’s social impacts, and launching tools that serve the public good.

Among recent projects highlighted by Time are MyPrivacyPolls, a secure platform for whistleblowers to share information anonymously, and studies on the role of technology in voter registration and elections. Sweeney also co-authored a new framework for AI Data Communities, which enables small and medium-sized companies to share data to build AI tools without compromising privacy.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition, but it truly reflects the dedication, creativity, and vision of so many colleagues I’ve been fortunate to work alongside at Harvard,” said Sweeney. “From my time as FAS co-chair on AI to building the Public Interest Tech Lab at the Kennedy School, and engaging with the broader public interest technology community, I’ve seen firsthand how much is possible when we approach technology with democracy, equity, and accountability at the center. I am profoundly grateful for the encouragement, collaboration, and support of the remarkable community at Harvard.”

Beyond her research, Sweeney is a prominent voice in policy discussions, testifying before Congress and contributing to national debates on the ethical use of technology. Through both scholarship and advocacy, she works to amplify the public interest in technology governance. Her selection to the Time list reflects her influence at the intersection of technology and society, and her leadership in steering AI toward outcomes that benefit all.