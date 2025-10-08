News+

Kempner Institute welcomes fall 2025 undergraduate researchers

Twenty Harvard undergraduate students (pictured above) have received KURE fellowships for fall 2025. The fellowships provide funding and mentorship for research projects related to intelligence.

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard has announced the fall 2025 recipients of the Kempner Undergraduate Research Experience (KURE). KURE awards Harvard undergraduate students funding for term-time research supervised by Kempner-affiliated faculty during the fall and spring semesters of the academic year. 

Student research projects investigate the foundations of intelligence, including mathematical and computational models of intelligence, cognitive theories of intelligence, and the neurobiological basis of intelligence, as well as applications of artificial intelligence from a scientific or engineering perspective. 

The 20 Harvard undergraduate students who received fall 2025 KURE awards, represent the fourth cohort of undergraduates to participate in the Kempner’s term-time undergraduate research program.

