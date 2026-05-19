Kempner Institute announces undergrad summer researchers

KRANIUM program’s summer cohort: Top row, left to right: Joel Bentley, Ash Bu, Zara Geddes, Betina Kreiman; Middle row, left to right: Jaehee Lee, Angela Mei, Zach Piesner, Dries Rooryck; Bottom row, left to right: Anthony Shen, Abdulaziz Sobirov, Hillary Tong, Yurui Zi.

The Kempner Institute is pleased to announce its third cohort of undergraduate summer researchers selected for KRANIUM, a 9-week intensive summer research program in intelligence for Harvard undergraduates.

This summer’s participants will include 12 Harvard students at various stages of their undergraduate studies. Each student will be supervised by a Kempner-affiliated faculty member and will undertake an individual research project investigating the foundations of intelligence in natural and artificial systems. This summer’s student projects will cover a wide range of topics, from building generative AI models for protein binding to understanding how ideas or “concepts” are represented in artificial neural networks.

Sponsored by the Kempner Institute as part of the Harvard Summer Undergraduate Research Village (HSURV), KRANIUM (Kempner Research in Artificial & Natural Intelligence for Undergraduates with Mentorship) provides funding, room and board, mentorship, and a host of educational and community programming for participating students.

In addition to the KRANIUM summer program, the Kempner also offers undergraduate research opportunities during the fall and spring semesters through the KURE program. To learn more, visit the undergraduate research programs page on our website.