John Rice, founder and CEO of MLT to be HBS’s 2025 Class Day Speaker

John Rice.

The Harvard Business School Class Day speaker is John Rice, M.B.A. ’92.

Photo courtesy of Susan Young

1 min read

John Rice, M.B.A. ’92, founder and CEO of Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to increasing economic mobility and building inclusive, meritocratic workplaces, will be the Harvard Business School (HBS) Class Day alumni speaker on May 28. The celebration will take place on the Baker Lawn at the School’s campus in Boston.

The event — organized by a committee of second-year M.B.A. students — will feature remarks from the M.B.A. Class of 2025 co-presidents, the presentation of the Faculty Teaching Awards, a student address, and Rice’s keynote speech. The Class Day ceremony is a long-standing tradition that precedes Harvard University’s Commencement and welcomes HBS graduates, their families, alumni, faculty, and staff.

