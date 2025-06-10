Interim faculty deans named for Kirkland House

Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana has appointed Professor Peter Huybers and Dr. Downing Lu to serve as interim Faculty Deans of Kirkland House for the upcoming academic year. The couple will bring a combination of academic achievement, global leadership, and a deep-rooted commitment to advancing the public good. They will begin on July 1.

“Peter and Downing continue to lead lives marked by integrity, inquiry, and a profound sense of duty, which I know will be deeply felt at Kirkland House” said Khurana. “Harvard’s Houses are not just places to live — they are communities where students grow as citizens and citizen-leaders. I know Peter and Downing will bring heart, wisdom, and humility to their roles, and I’m grateful for their willingness to serve.”

Huybers is a professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences and of Environmental Science and Engineering, where he also chairs EPS. His research focuses on climate change, with a focus on the implications for food security. He earned his undergraduate degree. in physics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Huybers has received numerous awards, including a MacArthur Fellowship and the James B. Macelwane Medal.

Lu is a 2025 Senior Fellow at the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative, focused on accomplishing meaningful large scale social impact. She recently retired from the US Army, having served more than 20 years in a variety of roles and locations across the world, from caring for critically ill pediatric patients to leading the medical staff in health systems big and small and managing the COVID 19 pandemic. She earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry and life sciences at West Point, her medical degree at Tulane University School of Medicine, and a master’s at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“We’re honored to be joining the Kirkland House community,” said Huybers. “We are excited to walk alongside students during such a formative time in their lives.”

“Our careers have taught us that leadership begins with listening and that community is built through care and purpose,” added Lu. “We’re excited to support Kirkland students as they shape their futures — and, in turn, help shape the world.”

Huybers and Lu will move into Kirkland with their sons Pax (17), Kai (13) and the family cat Pemi.

In announcing this appointment, Dean Khurana thanked Janine Santimauro and David Deming, the outgoing Kirkland House Faculty Deans, for their service. Deming will begin his new role as Danoff Dean of Harvard College on July 1. The College will launch a search for permanent Faculty Deans of Kirkland House in the fall.