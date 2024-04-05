News+

Institutional efforts to address legacies of slavery and implications for the healthcare system

In a viewpoint in JAMA Health Forum, Harvard University Vice Provost of Special Projects Sara Bleich and her co-authors provide an overview of how legacies of slavery connect to structural racism and show up in healthcare and beyond, demonstrating the many implications in the healthcare system. And while considerable work is underway by colleges and universities, such as the Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative, a key takeaway is that much more work is needed.  

Learn more about the Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative. 

