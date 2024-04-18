HUDS chef earns ACF gold medal

Ameer Wahid, sous chef at Harvard University Dining Services’ operations at Harvard Law School, competes for a medal at a recent regional conference.

Harvard University Dining Services’ (HUDS) Sous Chef Ameer Wahid, part of the culinary team at Harvard Law School, earned a prestigious American Culinary Federation (ACF) gold medal at the National Association of College & University Food Service (NACUFS) regional conference on April 2.

Wahid had one hour to prepare a nutritionally balanced plate using three core ingredients: fresh branzino, bulgur wheat, and white shrimp. Competitors were allowed 30 minutes before the competition to complete any simple preparations, such as measuring out ingredients. All ingredients had to be whole and raw at the start of competition, and could not include any pre-made sauces or broths.

Wahid prepared a Pan-Seared Branzino with Shrimp Infused Bulgur, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables & Citrus Beurre Blanc. The dish was judged by three ACF-approved judges on a 100-point scale, with evaluation based on Organization, Cooking Skills and Culinary Technique, and Taste.

“Ameer did an amazing job!” noted Martin Breslin, director of Culinary Operations for HUDS. “The competition rewards excellent technique and taste, but also careful use of your ingredients and limited waste. Ameer made a classic dish that allowed the flavors to shine through!”

HUDS operates 13 residential dining halls and 15 professional school and campus cafes, a kosher kitchen, and complete catering services. The country’s oldest collegiate foodservice operation, HUDS serves approximately 5 million meals a year.