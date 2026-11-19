The Office of the Vice Provost for Research (OVPR) has announced a new university-wide call for proposals for Strategic Research Funding in immunology-related research.

As part of the University’s Strategic Research Support Initiative, announced earlier this fall, this opportunity is intended to support scientific research in inflammation, infection and immunology across the schools of Harvard University.

Supported by Harvard’s Office of the President and Provost (OPP), the program seeks innovative, visionary projects with new ideas and approaches that may not attract funding from conventional sources. Research addressing fundamental questions within the fields of inflammation, infection and immunology are eligible for support through this program, including biological mechanisms, genetics, disease-related topics, aging and technology development.

Proposals should be focused on early-stage projects, seeding new lines of inquiry that may lead to follow-on funding from external funding sources, rather than continuing established projects that have already received other funding. Collaborative proposals that span multiple schools and units at the university are encouraged.

The deadline for applications is February 1, 2027. For more information on how to apply, visit the application portal.