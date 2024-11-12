Harvard hires eight new climate faculty – with more on the horizon  

A wave of climate faculty hires — with more to come — is the latest development in Harvard’s rapidly expanding climate and sustainability initiative.

The new climate faculty hires in 2024 include: Aliya Korganbekova and John Mulliken at Harvard Business School; Jeannine Cavender-Bares in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences; Fiamma Straneo in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences; Zachary Schiffer and Le Xie at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences; Wolfram Schlenker at Harvard Kennedy School; and Elisa Iturbe at Harvard Graduate School of Design. Their work spans the disciplines, ranging from biodiversity to the global food system to glaciology and beyond.

The hires come as the Salata Institute continues to work with all Harvard Schools to expand climate research, teaching, and connect that work to the wider world. Searches to fill other new positions across Harvard are ongoing.

Here we feature several new faculty who are deepening the University’s climate contributions. A common theme is their emphasis on resilience and adaptation.

