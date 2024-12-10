Recipients of the GEM Incubation Fund look to advance gender equality worldwide

The Harvard Center for International Development (CID) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 GEM Incubation Fund. The fund supports emerging research that strives to advance solutions to pressing development challenges of our time, in line with the theme of CID’s annual Global Empowerment Meeting. This year’s fund prioritizes research that incubates solutions, recommends policy action, and develops tools to address gender equity in developing countries.

Each spring, CID’s Global Empowerment Meeting brings together leading researchers and practitioners to share insights and develop action-focused strategies to solve development challenges. The 2024 Global Empowerment Meeting, GEM24: Breaking Barriers for Women and Girls, was held on May 1-2 at the Harvard Kennedy School. This two-day event brought together over 230 participants, including researchers, policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society representatives, and philanthropists from more than 35 countries.

“We are thrilled that the 2024 GEM Incubation Fund will provide seed funding for innovative research projects that strive to advance gender equity across the globe,” said Asim I. Khwaja, CID faculty director. “These important research projects exemplify our commitment to advancing solutions that empower women and create more inclusive societies.”

The selected research teams are working on diverse topics such as women’s labor participation, mental health, and maternal healthcare in countries including India, Mexico, and Madagascar. Principal investigators represent Harvard University, University of Virginia, University of Texas at Austin, University of Notre Dame, and Paris School of Economics.

The 2024 GEM Incubation Fund is supported by the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University and the Harvard Data Science Initiative. Read the full story for further details on award recipients.