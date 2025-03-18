Harvard Business School’s Rock Center for Entrepreneurship hosts 2nd annual Demo Day

The Harvard Business School (HBS) Rock Center for Entrepreneurship and the Social Enterprise Initiative recently hosted the second annual Demo Day, a showcase event for early-stage investors. Highlighting a wide variety of student ventures emerging from the School, the event was led by Rock Center faculty members Julia Austin, Lindsay Hyde, Allison Mnookin, and Christina Wallace.

Select student teams delivered three-minute pitches to a carefully curated group of early-stage institutional and angel investors. All the ventures are also semi-finalists in this year’s New Venture Competition (NVC), an annual pitch competition open to HBS MBA students and alumni founders with early-stage ventures. The ventures presenting at Demo Day used the opportunity to continue to develop their pitch for NVC with help and coaching from faculty, staff, and advisers.