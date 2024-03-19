Harvard Business School announces spring 2024 cohort of Executive Fellows

Harvard Business School has announced a new cohort of Executive Fellows for the 2024 spring semester. The Executive Fellows program seeks to leverage the expertise of outstanding practitioners — many of whom are alumni — to enhance teaching and learning at the School. Fellows partner with at least one HBS faculty member to bring their business experience to the HBS community.

Fellows contribute to the School by collaborating on both curricular and co-curricular activities. These include, for example, participating in course sessions in the Elective Curriculum, providing career advice and developmental mentoring to students, and assisting with Short Intensive Programs (SIPs). Fellows also bring their expertise to the School’s HBS Online and Executive Education programs by collaborating with faculty in case development and other research projects. Fellow affiliations range from a few months to one year and may be extended.

“When the Executive Fellows program was launched in 2020, the goal was to create a new way for leaders in business to engage with the School,” said Professor Len Schlesinger, chair of the program. “Over the last few years, HBS has been fortunate to attract an impressive array of talented practitioners who enhance the community in many ways and contribute to the School’s mission of educating leaders who make a difference in the world.”