News+

Harvard Business School Alumni Achievement Award winners

Honorees are Jeremy Grantham, M.B.A. ’66 (from left), Deborah A. Farrington, M.B.A. ’76, John Rice, M.B.A. ’92, Bonnie R. Cohen, M.B.A. ’67, and Vittorio Colao, M.B.A. ’90.

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
1 min read

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced that five distinguished graduates will receive the School’s highest honor, the Alumni Achievement Award. The award is given annually to recognize alumni who are leaders in their fields and who exemplify the mission, highest standards, and values of the School. As role models of outstanding leadership for HBS’s graduating students, the recipients will be honored at the School’s Commencement ceremony on May 29.

The prestigious award is presented annually to alumni who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements while upholding the highest standards of leadership and service. This year’s honorees have made significant contributions across government, finance, venture capital, telecommunications, and social enterprise.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Health

    Researchers ID 17 risk factors shared by age-related brain disease

    Study finds that modifying one factor can reduce risk of stroke, dementia, and late-life depression

    4 min read

  2. Health

    Team hits milestone toward prion disease treatment. For them, it’s personal.

    Patient-scientist, husband among researchers who developed promising gene-editing therapy for rare, fatal condition

    5 min read

  3. Health

    Harvard researchers awarded Breakthrough Prizes

    ‘Oscars of Science’ recognize major advances in gene editing and against MS and obesity

    5 min read