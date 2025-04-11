Harvard Business School Alumni Achievement Award winners

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced that five distinguished graduates will receive the School’s highest honor, the Alumni Achievement Award. The award is given annually to recognize alumni who are leaders in their fields and who exemplify the mission, highest standards, and values of the School. As role models of outstanding leadership for HBS’s graduating students, the recipients will be honored at the School’s Commencement ceremony on May 29.



The prestigious award is presented annually to alumni who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements while upholding the highest standards of leadership and service. This year’s honorees have made significant contributions across government, finance, venture capital, telecommunications, and social enterprise.