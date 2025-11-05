Growth Lab unveils Greenplexity Index: Rankings reveal global leaders in energy transition

The Growth Lab at Harvard Kennedy School on Wednesday launched the Greenplexity Index, a unique country ranking that spotlights which nations are building the broad, complex green industries that will supply the world’s race to decarbonize. This new global metric reveals a potential reordering of economic opportunity in the transition to a low-carbon future.

Built with the support of the Government of Azerbaijan, the Greenplexity Index captures the breadth and complexity of a country’s participation in green value chains—the technologies, critical minerals, and inputs at the heart of the energy transition. Countries with a high Greenplexity score not only have a diversified presence in green value but excel at the most complex ones, and thus have the capabilities needed to fuel — and benefit from — the global energy transition.

Japan, Germany, Czechia, France, and China take the world’s top spots in Greenplexity, with Italy, Austria, the UK, the United States, and Hungary rounding out the global top 10. Other notable high performers include South Korea (12th), Singapore (18th), Mexico (22nd), and the United Arab Emirates (38th).

“Countries with a complex and diversified presence in green value chains have the capacity to grow in a decarbonizing world,” said Ricardo Hausmann, director of the Growth Lab and professor at Harvard Kennedy School. “The Greenplexity Index shows who is ready to lead — and who must act fast to catch up if they want to participate in this growth opportunity.”