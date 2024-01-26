News+

Faculty Council meeting — Jan. 24, 2024

Contact Office of the Secretary of the FAS
1 min read

On Jan. 24 the Faculty Council discussed proposals regarding the add/drop and pass/fail deadlines and regarding an experiential study course.  They also heard a presentation on civil discourse.  Finally, they met with the Interim President to ask and answer questions as representatives of the Faculty.

The Council next meets on Feb. 14.  The next meeting of the Faculty is on Feb. 6.  The preliminary deadline for the March 5 meeting of the Faculty is Feb. 20 at noon.

You might like

Trending

  1. Science & Tech

    Why do some kids learn to talk earlier than others?

    Global study by new faculty Elika Bergelson finds three key predictors of language development. They may surprise you.

    6 min read

  2. Science & Tech

    You did it of your own free will? No such thing.

    Neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky says every decision, action you make is result of chain of genes, biology, experience that preceded it

    8 min read

  3. Campus & Community

    ‘Harvard Dialogues’ taps power of respectful debate

    A week of programming anchors an initiative that will help students, faculty, and others engage in candid conversations on tough topics

    long read