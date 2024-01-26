Faculty Council meeting — Jan. 24, 2024

On Jan. 24 the Faculty Council discussed proposals regarding the add/drop and pass/fail deadlines and regarding an experiential study course. They also heard a presentation on civil discourse. Finally, they met with the Interim President to ask and answer questions as representatives of the Faculty.

The Council next meets on Feb. 14. The next meeting of the Faculty is on Feb. 6. The preliminary deadline for the March 5 meeting of the Faculty is Feb. 20 at noon.