Faculty Council meeting — Feb. 12, 2025

On Feb. 12 the Faculty Council approved a proposal regarding pass/fail grading in Quantitative Reasoning with Data (QRD) courses. They also discussed a proposal regarding the name of the Human Evolutionary Biology concentration. Finally, they heard an update on previous-term planning and presentations on SAT/UNS and pass/fail grading and on the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning.

The Faculty Council next meets on Feb. 26. The preliminary deadline for the March 4 meeting of the Faculty is Feb. 18 at noon.

