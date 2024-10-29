Celebrating alumni excellence: Harvard Clubs and SIGs Awards spotlight impactful leaders

The winners of the annual Harvard Alumni Association Clubs and Shared Interest Groups awards were honored Oct. 24 at the Alumni Leadership Conference. Celebrating excellence in community building and volunteer leadership, the Outstanding Alumni Community Award and Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award recognize organizations that make an impact with remarkable programming as well as individuals who provide exemplary contributions to a Harvard Club or SIG.

Outstanding Alumni Community Award Winners

Alumnae-i Network for Harvard Women

The Alumnae-i Network for Harvard Women, one of HAA’s largest SIGs with over 12,000 members, is recognized for its vital work to advance women’s leadership. Under the visionary leadership of past president Joan Schwartz, Ph.D. ’71, the network has expanded exponentially, fostering dynamic discussions and empowering women worldwide.

Harvard Club of San Antonio

The Harvard Club of San Antonio has been instrumental in providing educational opportunities to the local community, notably through its summer STEM program for high school students. Their initiatives exemplify a commitment to expanding academic opportunities for students and nurturing future leaders.

Outstanding Alumni Leadership Award Winners

Bruce A. Hochstadt ’81

With an unwavering commitment to public service, Bruce A. Hochstadt is honored for his dedication to expanding educational access. His work with the Harvard Club of Chicago, including outreach to first-generation students and an education program for incarcerated individuals, has inspired students across the Chicago area to pursue their academic dreams.

Kandeban Balendran, PLDA ’18

Kandeban Balendran of the Harvard Club of Sri Lanka was recognized for his leadership in convening the “Big Bold Brave” summit. This event brought together alumni from across the Asia Pacific, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration on opportunities presented by the growth of the region.