A.R.T.’s ‘Rhinoceros’ to feature three Emmy Award winners

Acclaimed film, television, and theater award-winners Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany, and John Turturro will make their American Repertory Theater debuts this summer when they appear in Artistic Director Diane Paulus’ new production of “Rhinoceros,” beginning Aug. 12.

In “Rhinoceros,” everything seems normal one Sunday morning …until it’s not. One by one, friends and colleagues transform into rhinoceroses, and Bérenger (Turturro) is forced to decide: will he follow the crowd or stand his ground? As resonant as when it premiered in the wake of the Second World War, “Rhinoceros” speaks to the importance of holding on to one’s humanity amidst mounting pressures to conform. The new adaptation by A.R.T. based on Derek Prouse’s seminal translation of Eugène Ionesco’s landmark play will be Paulus’ last directing project at the Loeb Drama Center before the A.R.T. moves to its new home in Allston, the Goel Center for Creativity & Performance.

Paul Giamatti, who will appear as Jean, is a multi-award winner known as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. He can currently be seen in Season 7 of Netflix’s “Black Mirror” (2026 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series), “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” and the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” Giamatti will next be seen starring opposite Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg’s feature film “No One Cares” as well as in Tom McCarthy’s feature “The Statement,” opposite Paul Rudd. He previously starred in Focus Features’ “The Holdovers” (Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical), “Sideways,” and “Cinderella Man.” Previous television credits include HBO’s “Too Big to Fail, ” (SAG Award) and the Emmy Award-winning miniseries “John Adams” (Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe awards for Best Actor in a Miniseries).

Tatiana Maslany will appear as Daisy. The Emmy Award-winning actress is known for “Orphan Black,” “She-Hulk,” and “Perry Mason.” She will next appear in Apple TV+’s “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” and Sony Pictures Classics’ “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Recently, Maslany wrapped production on Osgood Perkins’ “The Young People.” Her film credits include “Keeper” and “The Monkey.” On Broadway, she has appeared in “Network” and “Grey House.”

John Turturro will appear as Bérenger. He is an Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and director. He stars in “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” a crime thriller directed by Noah Segan, which had its World Premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Sony Pictures Classics in theaters fall 2026, and will also star in Tom McCarthy’s upcoming untitled film. Turturro is directing the feature documentary “Joe Torre” (working title), which is currently in production. He has worked with many acclaimed filmmakers including Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Robert Redford, Joel and Ethan Coen, and Michael Bay. His notable film credits include “Do the Right Thing,” “Barton Fink,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Miller’s Crossing,” and “Quiz Show.” Turturro won an Emmy Award for his guest appearance on “Monk” and starred as John Stone in HBO’s: “The Night Of,” earning an Emmy nomination, as well as Irving Bailiff in the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

“It is a dream to have this opportunity to create this production with John, Paul, and Tatiana. They are extraordinary actors who all share a passion for bringing this timely play to our audiences,” said Paulus.