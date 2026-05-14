Healy joins HMC Board of Directors

Harvard Management Company (HMC) announced Thursday that Patrick Healy ’89, M.B.A. ’94 has been elected to join its board of directors.

Formed in 1974, HMC invests the University’s endowed funds and related financial assets, which provide critical funding for financial aid, groundbreaking research, world-class teaching, and more. Annual distributions from these funds have grown to represent nearly 40 percent of the University’s operating budget.

“Patrick will be a great addition to our board. He brings three decades of investing through cycles, the perspective of a CEO who manages a global firm, and extensive experience as a director across many companies,” said Timothy R. Barakett ’87, M.B.A. ’93, University Treasurer and chair of the HMC Board. “His judgment on private investments and his international reach will be especially valuable as HMC continues to manage the endowment for the long term. As a graduate of both the College and HBS, he also appreciates what this work makes possible for the University.”

Healy serves as chief executive officer of Hellman & Friedman LLC (H&F), a global private equity firm with more than $80 billion in assets under management. He first joined H&F in 1994 as an associate and held a number of positions within the firm before being appointed to his current role in 2019. Healy is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee, chairman of the Compensation Committee, and leads the London office and European activities.

Healy currently serves as a director for Global Music Rights, a H&F portfolio company, and has served on more than 25 corporate boards over the course of his career.

HMC’s Board is appointed by the Harvard Corporation (also known as the President & Fellows of Harvard College) to oversee management of the University’s endowment portfolio.