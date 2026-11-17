A series of random questions answered by Harvard experts.
Cade Kane.
Maureen Coyle
Harvard Staff
Alum’s new history traces evolution of technology — from party lines to mobile devices — and how we’ve changed with it
You might see the sun in a whole new light after taking this quiz based on astrophysicist’s new book
As social use of chatbots surges, experts discuss whether machines can satisfy our need for human connection
Course on grief isn’t just for counselors
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Education experts call decline in U.S. student scores a crisis with potential economic, political fallout. But, they say, it’s fixable.
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Most Americans are sedentary 6-8 hours a day, elevating their risk for heart disease and cancer, say experts