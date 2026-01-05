Dry January as an experiment, not a punishment

As 2026 kicks off, many people are looking for ways to live healthier, happier lives. Dry January — a month of saying no to alcohol — has become a popular first step.

Sarah Wakeman is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and senior medical director for substance use disorder at Mass General Brigham. In this edited conversation, she details some of the cognitive and physical benefits of Dry January — with an emphasis on curiosity, not guilt, as a catalyst for an alcohol-free month.

How does an addiction specialist think about Dry January?

People sometimes have binary mental models about problems with alcohol, but those problems actually fall along a spectrum. The image people have of severe alcohol use disorder is usually of someone whose drinking is impacting their work and relationships, who can’t stop, and whose problem is very apparent to people around them. I, of course, do see patients like that in my addiction practice. But the spectrum also includes people who meet criteria for alcohol use disorder, but are on the milder side, and also folks whose drinking is just starting to cause health problems or impacting their life in not-so-positive ways.

Dry January is a lower-stakes opportunity to sample sobriety. It’s a moment to pause and see how alcohol fits in your life. Is it sometimes causing things you don’t like to happen? Is it harder than you thought to stop drinking? That can actually open up a conversation — even if it’s just with yourself — about wanting to make changes and not waiting for some negative event. In the past, that was often how problems with alcohol were recognized: Some terrible thing had to happen or someone in your life had to get really worried about you before you re-examined alcohol’s role in your life.

“Dry January is a lower-stakes opportunity to sample sobriety. It’s a moment to pause and see how alcohol fits in your life.”

Are there particular drinking patterns that should give a person pause?

Lower-risk limits for women and everyone over 65 are seven drinks a week and no more than three drinks a day; for men under 65, 14 drinks a week and no more than four a day. People may go over that at some point, but if you’re consistently drinking above that level then this might be an opportunity to take a break, cut back a little, or just change your patterns for the month and see how that works.

For people trying Dry January for the first time, what should they expect?

Alcohol disrupts your sleep architecture, especially if you’re drinking heavily. Some people might notice that they’re having a better night’s sleep and that they feel more rested in the morning. It can also dehydrate you and can cause inflammation in your skin, so some people may notice that their skin seems brighter or that they’re having less flares of acne or rosacea. If you’re drinking a lot, it can make you feel foggy, so you might notice clearer thinking. Drinking can also worsen conditions like heartburn, so you may notice that that gets better quickly.

Folks might want to consider making a change if they notice that they feel better, that their work is going better, relationships are going better, and that health conditions that they worry about are doing better. Those are all indications that this change has been a positive one and that, if you are going to start drinking again, you should consider drinking at a lower level.

It’s safe to say that many of us spend a lot of time dwelling on drinking habits, even in the absence of an obvious problem. Why?

I think the idea of doing anything just for pleasure sometimes makes people uncomfortable. Alcohol is interesting because for a long time we were talking about drinking for health — this notion that red wine is helping my heart health — and that idea was very welcome to some. Now the data is a bit less clear and, certainly for cancer, studies have found that alcohol use is associated with increased risk. The idea that you would choose to do something just for pleasure may feel uncomfortable to talk about or even acknowledge, but I think we ignore pleasure at our own peril when thinking about public health messaging. People seek pleasure and relief in lots of different ways, and we have to be willing to talk about the pros and cons of any health-related behavior so we can support people in making changes that are right for them.

Do you have tips for the person aiming for a successful Dry January?

Know the circumstances where you would be likely to drink more, then try to create situations where it is easier to not drink. Maybe meet someone for a walk or for an exercise class rather than a social engagement that centers around alcohol and food. If you are going out to dinner or to an event, plan out what you are going to do instead of drinking alcohol. Have a plan heading in, because when you’re hungry or tired or bored, it’s harder to maintain a goal that you’ve set for yourself.

The other really important thing is that abstract, vague behavior change is hard to make. Be clear about why you’re doing it, make it as concrete as possible: “My goal is to lose five pounds this month. I’m going to exercise, and I want to try not drinking so I don’t have excess alcohol-related calories.” Or maybe you want to drink two days instead of seven days out of the week. By setting specific and measurable goals you’re much more likely to succeed.

It can also help to share your goal with someone you know because then it’s not just you who knows that you’re trying to do this. If you have a friend who is also curious and wants to try it, that’s even better. Group support in behavior change is always more effective. You can cheer each other on and think together about what’s going to help as you’re trying to make this change.