But argues ‘radical’ kindness depicted in musical version of bestseller — making world premiere at A.R.T. — might be just what we need right now

“Acts of kindness are actually so radical,” says director of “Wonder” Taibi Magar.

In a time of division, anger, and loneliness, a musical based on a beloved children’s book asks us to choose kindness.

Taibi Magar expects some to be skeptical.

“Some people meet the word kindness with an eye roll,” said Magar, the director of “Wonder,” making its world premiere this month at American Repertory Theater. “But my experience with this piece has been, ever since working on it, that acts of kindness are actually so radical.”

The musical, based on the bestselling book by R.J. Palacio and the award-winning movie of the same name, follows Auggie Pullman, a young boy with a facial disability making the transition from home school to public school. In doing so, he navigates the challenges of being seen as different by peers who both embrace and reject him.

Nathan Salstone and Garrett McNally in rehearsal. Nile Scott Studios

The musical also explores the perspective of his older sister in a family whose rhythms have revolved around Auggie’s medical needs. And, over the course of a school year, it tells the story of a community confronted by something different than what they’ve known.

“‘Wonder’ does an incredible job of equalizing humanity and showing us the best parts of ourselves,” Magar said. “We’re each special and unique.”

Nathan Salstone plays the role of Auggie’s imaginary astronaut friend. His character — newly invented for the stage — gives the audience a glimpse of Auggie’s internal world, bringing them along as he finds his footing.

“We really get to unlock the emotional core of all of these characters,” Salstone said.

“They’ve written this score that just really pulls at your heartstrings and makes you feel like a kid again,” says Nathan Salstone. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

The script was written by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, with music and lyrics by Ian Axel and Chad King, the Grammy-winning pop duo A Great Big World.

“They’ve written this score that just really pulls at your heartstrings and makes you feel like a kid again,” said Salstone.

One of the most rewarding parts of the production, added Salstone, has been working with Garrett McNally and Max Voehl, two young actors with facial differences who share the role of Auggie.

“Garrett and Max are magical kids with hearts as pure as gold,” Salstone said. “They are incredibly brave and powerful actors and people to have such a strong desire to tell this story — and to bare their entire souls with this role.”

For Magar, it’s important to recognize that while theater may not be able to change the world, it does offer audiences an experience that can change them. “Wonder” is an opportunity to imagine a world where our differences bring us together rather than move us apart.

“One of the great gifts of the theater is our capacity for imagination, and imagination is a required skill for social justice,” she said. “If you can’t imagine it, you cannot fight for it.”

The show runs through Feb. 8. Tickets and showtimes are available on the A.R.T. website.