Are you doing enough to keep your brain healthy?
Take our quiz to score your lifestyle’s potential for preventing diseases like dementia
Stroke, dementia, and late-life depression are more preventable than you might think — and they all share a set of common risk factors that can be addressed through lifestyle change. It’s a hopeful message, says Sanjula Singh, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), whose research showed that a higher result on the Brain Care Score was associated with a lower risk for all three conditions. Singh and her postdoctoral fellow Evy Martina Reinders helped us develop the following quiz based on their research into the modifiable lifestyle factors and 12 metrics tracked in the Brain Care Score that was developed at Harvard and MGH.