Health

Are you doing enough to keep your brain healthy?

Sy Boles

Harvard Staff Writer

1 min read

Take our quiz to score your lifestyle’s potential for preventing diseases like dementia

Stroke, dementia, and late-life depression are more preventable than you might think — and they all share a set of common risk factors that can be addressed through lifestyle change. It’s a hopeful message, says Sanjula Singh, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), whose research showed that a higher result on the Brain Care Score was associated with a lower risk for all three conditions. Singh and her postdoctoral fellow Evy Martina Reinders helped us develop the following quiz based on their research into the modifiable lifestyle factors and 12 metrics tracked in the Brain Care Score that was developed at Harvard and MGH.

Step 1 of 7

1. What share of dementia cases are attributable to modifiable risk factors?

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Health

    Break in the case for long COVID investigators

    Research highlighting chronic inflammation opens path to treating illness that affects millions of Americans

    3 min read

  2. Arts & Culture

    Who needs the humanities?

    Scholars detail how disciplines offer value in cultivating mind, character but also enable fresh perspectives on societal, practical problems

    5 min read

  3. Work & Economy

    How capitalism came to rule modern life

    Sven Beckert’s new history traces complex global evolution of system that continues to shift, disrupt even now

    8 min read