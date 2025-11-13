Anthony Campbell named new Harvard police chief

Anthony Campbell, a law enforcement veteran dedicated to relationship-building in the communities he has served, has been named the next chief of the Harvard University Police Department (HUPD). He will begin his new role on Jan. 5.

“Chief Campbell brings extensive experience in public safety and law enforcement, coupled with an understanding of the residential, academic, and social aspects that make up campus life,” said Meredith Weenick, Harvard’s executive vice president. “Having spent his career as an officer and leader in law enforcement agencies, his track record reflects his personal and professional commitment to building strong, collaborative relationships between officers within a police department and their communities.”

Campbell’s law enforcement experience includes several years in leadership at Yale, where he currently serves as chief of police and associate director of public safety, overseeing more than 90 officers and 30 civilian staff members. He has worked to implement the Yale Police Department’s “fit for purpose” intentional response model, an approach that assesses a given situation to determine the appropriate response and resources to deploy. Additionally, he has prioritized the professional development of officers, ensuring access to quality training and technology, along with personal well-being.

Campbell first joined YPD in 2019 as assistant chief for operations for the division of patrol, a role that included the coordination of public safety operations for major events and oversight of the activities of community engagement officers.

“I am honored, both professionally and personally, to have been selected as the next chief of police for Harvard University,” said Campbell. “It is a privilege of the highest order to have served at the oldest campus police department in the United States here at Yale University, and now to have the opportunity to serve at the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States, Harvard University, as chief of police is truly a dream come true. I look forward to working with the women and men of the Harvard University Police Department to ensure the safety of Harvard and the surrounding communities so that the values and mission of Harvard University can be carried out to their fullest extent.”

Prior to his leadership roles at YPD, Campbell was an inspector at the office of the state’s attorney in New Haven, a position within Connecticut’s division of criminal justice.

Campbell began his law enforcement career with the New Haven Police Department, ultimately serving as chief. Throughout his 21-year tenure there, he served in a variety of assignments, including director of the training and education division, officer in charge of internal affairs, and chief of staff. Under Campbell’s leadership, the city’s crime levels reached a record-setting low — which he attributed to effective community policing and relationships with local leaders and clergy — making it possible for additional focus on improving the quality of life for students, residents, and tourists in the city. Additionally, he fostered relationships with a diverse range of community organizations, such as the Yale Child Study and Victims’ Advocate/Survivors of Homicide Network, and led the development and implementation of various policies, including the application of new law enforcement technologies.

Outside of his role with YPD, Campbell works as an associate with The Healy+ Group to contribute to assessments for institutions related to the relationship between campus communities and the public safety agencies that serve them. He is also a lecturer at Yale Divinity School, teaching a course titled “Police Others as You Would Want to Be Policed: The Changing Face of Community-Police-Ministry Relations in the Twenty-First Century.”

Campbell has received several honors, including the Law Enforcement Leadership Award from the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, the Community Excellence Award from the Bereavement Care Network, and the Professional Partner Award from the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections Parole and Community Services Division.

Campbell earned his bachelor’s degree in religious studies from Yale University and his master’s in divinity from Yale Divinity School.