Students are pictured during Humanities 10a: a Humanities Colloquium: from Homer to Joyce, also known as HUM10A, covers 2,500 years of essential works and is group taught by six professors.

Students listen during the course “A Humanities Colloquium: from Homer to Joyce” in Boylston Hall’s Fong Auditorium.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Campus & Community

Jitters give way to discovery

Veasey Conway

Harvard Staff Photographer

2 min read

Snapshots from the first week of classes

It’s September at Harvard and all the signs are here. Pathways under the canopy of American elms and honey locusts in Harvard Yard are bustling with undergraduates coming and going from academic buildings, dining halls, and residences. Classrooms are brimming with a mixture of excitement and nervousness. Reviews of course outlines and syllabi are quickly giving way to teaching, group discussions, and problem-solving. In lecture halls, seminar rooms, and open studios, students begin to consider topics as wide-ranging as oceanography, archaeology, evolution and disease, rare books, and what qualities make a voice memorable.

Students in Harvard Yard.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

“A Humanities Colloquium: from Homer to Joyce”

Glenda Carpio is pictured at the podium giving introductory remarks.

Glenda Carpio, one of six professors who leads the course covering 2,500 years of essential works, makes introductory remarks.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Louis Menand (pictured) listens to his fellow professors give introductory remarks.

Louis Menand listens to his fellow professors.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Tara Menon shows a slide during the introductory remarks imploring the students to "do the reading."
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Tara Menon is pictured at the podium giving introductory remarks imploring students to "do the readings."

Assistant Professor of English Tara Menon implores students to “do the reading.”

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

“Harvard’s Greatest Hits: The Most Important, Rarest, and Most Valuable Books in Houghton Library”

A view of students and David Stern talking during class.

David Stern (far right) leads the class in the Dana-Palmer House.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

David Stern speaking to students during class.
Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
Max Friedman '29 (from left), Amelia Sipkin '29, and Elle Pomeroy du Pont '29 interacting during class.
Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

“Can We Know Our Past?”

Rowan Flad (pictured) co-teaches the General Education class "Can We Know Our Past?"

Rowan Flad lectures in the general education course.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students are pictured during General Education class "Can We Know Our Past?"
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Jason Ur (right) speaks to students following class.

Archaeology Professor Jason Ur (right) speaks to a student after class.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

“Observing the Ocean: Measurements and Instrumentation”

Fiamma Straneo is pictured during class in a Geological Museum Building seminar room.

Fiamma Straneo lectures in a Geological Museum Building seminar room.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Michelle Diep '27 is pictured during class in a Geological Museum Building seminar room.

Michelle Diep ’27.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Erick Contreras-Rodriguez '27 (left) and Madison Codding '27 are pictured during class in a Geological Museum Building seminar room.

Erick Contreras-Rodriguez (left) and Madison Codding, both ’27.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Said El Kadi '26 is pictured during class in a Geological Museum Building seminar room.

Said El Kadi ’26.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

“Introduction to Voice and Speech”

Students in TDM 119: Introduction to Voice and Speech, listen during an exercise in Farkas Hall.

Students take part in an exercise in Farkas Hall.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Eliana Heo '27 (center) discusses public figures with memorable voices during a small group activity in TDM 119: Introduction to Voice and Speech, in Farkas Hall.

Eliana Heo ’27 discusses public figures with memorable voices during a small group activity.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Maya Ganesh '26 (center) participates in a group activity in TDM 119: Introduction to Voice and Speech, in Farkas Hall.
Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students perform body movements in TDM 119: Introduction to Voice and Speech, in Farkas Hall.

Students perform body movements in the Theater, Dance & Media class.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

“Evolutionary Medicine”

Christopher Kuzawa (left) answering a question from Alexander Merheb '27.

Christopher Kuzawa (left), Professor of Human Evolutionary Biology, answers a question from Alexander Merheb ’27.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Akram Tahar Chaouch '29 working on a worksheet during class.

Akram Tahar Chaouch ’29.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Ally Ah Cook '26 working on a worksheet during class.

Ally Ah Cook ’26.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Views of the "Evolutionary Medicine" course taught by Christopher Kuzawa, Professor of Human Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University.

The course takes place in the Museum of Comparative Zoology.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

