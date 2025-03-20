When creativity calls
Harvard staff cultivate talents that flourish beyond the gates
Nearly 300 talented artists from across the University are displaying their work in the Harvard Staff Art Show. Created as a venue where staff can share their creativity with the broader community, the show is now in its fifth consecutive year. Below are profiles of eight of these wonderful creatives who were happy to chat about their projects.
Scott Murry
Designer, Illustrator, and Photographer
Senior Designer, Harvard Library
Part of a series of monoline-style digital drawings about mental health created during the pandemic, Scott Murry said his “Find Yourself” is about “trying to think about who you are with intentionality.”
Murry’s interest in the visual arts was nurtured in ninth and 10th grades, by teachers who motivated and challenged him to achieve. He went to the Art Academy of Cincinnati and Art Institute of Boston and “was wild about editorial illustration and children’s book illustration,” before taking on various roles at design agencies, in environmental design, and at the Weekly Dig.
These days Murry is being intentional with his time, drawing, designing, doing concert photography, publishing a children’s book, and working on a photo book of his son, Elliott. He is particularly excited by the design possibilities of the double Ls and double Ts in his son’s name.
Eve Radovsky
Cabinet and Furniture Maker
Faculty Assistant, Harvard Law School
In 2018, Eve Radovsky enrolled in a full-time program in cabinet- and furniture-making. “I also have always really appreciated furniture design, and I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands,” she said. Her white-oak-and-maple piece in the show was inspired by an image of a blanket chest created by Thomas Dennis in the 17th century.
Radovsky used carving gouges to remove sections of wood for the front and small metal stamps to create the background. She also used several different types of stains to “age” the piece in a way that mimicked the more dangerous process of fuming.
She has also been a passionate knitter for the past 10-plus years and is currently working on creating a sweater for herself.
Yuwei Li
Drawer
Neurotechnology Engineer, The Center for Brain Science
Yuwei Li likes drawing cute animals, including her budgie, Lou, who died right before Thanksgiving. For her, “drawing is a way to relax and be happy,” and the picture she chose to display is meant both to remind her of her pet and thank him for being a part of her life.
“This is actually based on a photo that I took from my cell phone … One day, he was just, like, winking at me. And then I happened to capture him winking with my camera.”
Li, shown in the Center for Brain Science’s machine shop in Harvard’s Northwest Building, uses her talents at work to design and fabricate equipment for approximately 40 different labs. Her latest after-hours project — inspired by “Star Wars” fans she met at Comic Con in San Diego — is a 3-D print of a one-to-one scale model of R2-D2, which she hopes to mount on wheels and use to carry her tools.
Veronica Bagnole
Embroiderer
Digital Project Manager, Harvard Graduate School of Design
For Veronica Bagnole, embroidery is a calming and historically rich artform. When she isn’t overseeing the GSD’s website and managing a team of 100 content editors, she works on embroidery pieces that can take hundreds of hours to complete.
Bagnole’s piece shows a woman from the late 18th to early 19th century, whose likeness she created from AI images that she modified to create an outline before adding texture during the roughly 250 to 300 hours it took to embroider.
“When people come to this piece, I want them to look at it and think, ‘Who is that woman? Why did she have her portrait done?’”
Bagnole said embroidery deserves more recognition as not just a craft, but a historical artform that allows to honor and “connect with generations from the past.”
Stanislav Karachev
Dancer and Poet
Energy Performance Engineer, Harvard Medical School
When Stanislav Karachev was invited to dance at a venue in New Hampshire, he knew he had to go big. He ended up creating the performance featured this year’s art show, a mix of poetry, music, and dance he used to express his feelings during a breakup.
Karachev decided that he would incorporate a mirror and engage with the audience during the performance. “Everyone thinks, oh, you’re like, ‘I’m doing a solo. It’s all about me.’ And it’s not, it’s about the audience, and the connection between the performer or performers with the audience.”
With the help of one of a neighbor who also works at Harvard, Karachev recorded his poem and mixed his backing track. He chose krump as the dance style because of its high energy, but he’d never before practiced at 100 percent effort before a performance. Karachev said he ended up impressed with where the intensity drove him: “I didn’t know I could move like that.”
John Buonomo
Astrophotographer
Senior Cloud Architect, Harvard University Health Services
John Buonomo’s earliest attempts at astrophotography were in 1978. The self-taught artist said he became fascinated with his subject at 9 years old, when a neighbor showed him a view of Jupiter and Saturn through his refractor. Buonomo’s first photographs using film and a manual tracking scope weren’t very successful, but the advent of digital technology “changed everything.”
These days Buonomo uses dedicated cooled astro CCD cameras, high-end optics, auto guiding, and computer-controlled scripting to create his work. Once he’s captured an image, he uses specialized software to stack multiple exposures and adjust other parameters to reveal faint structures. He calls the balance of technical skill and artistic vision “what makes astrophotography both demanding and deeply rewarding.”
Toru Nakanishi
Photographer and Sculptor
Exhibition Production Specialist at the Harvard Art Museums
Toru Nakanishi’s love of photography started in college, when he began creating black-and-white photos in a darkroom. But when he no longer had access to a darkroom and couldn’t justify the cost of a digital camera, he began making images on a flatbed scanner.
This year’s show includes one of Nakanishi’s flatbed scans of ramen noodles. To create his images, Nakanishi would lay the noodles on the scanner and turn off all the lights to get a black background. For other images, “I made a flatbed scanner with a glass wall on top of it. You can fill it with the water and then float the item in it and then scan it.”
This photograph shown is a piece of a much larger noodle series, one image of which is currently in the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts.
Fionnuala Gerrity
Ceramicist
Conservation Technician at Harvard Library Preservation Services
Fionnuala Gerrity first tried ceramics as a kid, but returned to it just before the pandemic after taking some courses at Indigo Fire in Belmont. They were surprised by the result: “I had no idea it would grow into an entire body of work, like a side gig to my professional career.”
Today, “Everything that I do is based on local forest ecosystems,” Gerrity said. Using slabs as the primary construction method, building the vessel first, and finally adding sculpted elements, Gerrity tries to depict nature as accurately as possible. During the photoshoot, they shared a finished tea set decorated with “three different moths that preferentially associate with bitter nut hickory.”
“I love the idea that they might inspire people to look a little bit more closely at what’s around them,” Gerrity said.