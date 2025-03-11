On March 13, Cambridge residents may catch a glimpse of glittery green-eared bunnies racing through Harvard Square, or a pack of polar bears lumbering from Radcliffe Quad as screams of “Domus!” echo across Harvard Yard.

Not to worry. It’s just another Housing Day at Harvard.

For the uninformed, on Housing Day first-year students are awakened in the early hours with news of where they will be living for the next three years. The sorting is randomized, and the residences are as distinctive as the individuals who inhabit them.

Here are some of the unique sources of pride of the 12 traditional Houses plus the Dudley Co-op, from A to Z.