Jon Hamm named Man of the Year

Actor Jon Hamm is the recipient of the 2025 Man of the Year award, The Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Tuesday.

From his iconic performances in “Fargo” and “Landman,” to his Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awarded role in “Mad Men,” the Pudding is proud to celebrate a truly unique and impactful presence in the world of entertainment, said organizers.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the U.S., annually presents the Man and Woman of the Year Awards to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. The Man of the Year award was established in 1967, with past recipients including Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and last year’s recipient Barry Keoghan, the 57th Man of the Year.

The Man of the Year festivities will take place on Jan. 31, when The Hasty Pudding Theatricals hosts a celebratory roast for Hamm at 6 p.m. and presents him with his Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Pudding’s historic home in the heart of Harvard Square since 1888. A press conference will follow the roast at 6:20 p.m. Afterward, Hamm will attend a preview of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production “101 Damnations.”

“Let’s hope our roast doesn’t give him any heart palpitations — he’s had enough drama with that,” said Producer Willow Woodward. “But with his work ethic, we’re confident he’ll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He’s the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January.”

“We are beyond excited to honor Jon Hamm as our 2025 Man of the Year,” said President Cathy Stanton. “Of course, to claim his Pudding Pot, he’ll have to prove he’s the real Jon Hamm — we’ve seen how good he is at keeping an identity under wraps!”

Hamm’s nuanced portrayal of the high-powered advertising executive Don Draper on AMC’s award-winning drama series “Mad Men” firmly established him as one of Hollywood’s most talented and versatile actors. He earned numerous accolades for his performance, including an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Television Critics Association Awards in 2011 and 2015, a Critic’s Choice Television Award in 2011, as well as multiple Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Currently, Hamm can be seen in the Paramount drama series “Landman.” Hamm appears opposite Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in the modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs. The series broke records when it debuted as the most-watched original show in Paramount+ history during its first four weeks.

Next, Hamm will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “Your Friends and Neighbors.” The series will premiere on Apple TV+ in April. Additionally, Hamm will lead the live-action television series adaptation of the psychological thriller podcast “American Hostage,” in which he also starred. Hamm will reprise his role from the audio series that tells the true story of a radio reporter who is thrust into a life-or-death situation when a hostage taker demands to be interviewed on his show. Hamm starred in the fifth season of FX’s critically acclaimed anthology series “Fargo,” which premiered in November 2023. Hamm received an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his outstanding performance as the villainous Sheriff Roy Tillman and the show received a 2024 Critic’s Choice Award nomination in the category of Best Limited Series. Hamm could also be seen in season three of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” where he received an Emmy nomination as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Hamm received his bachelor of arts in English at the University of Missouri-Columbia and currently resides in Los Angeles.