No one would accuse the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts — celebrating its 60th anniversary this month — of being a neutral gallery space. The boldly constructed modernist building, famously the only structure in North America designed by Swiss-French modernist architect Le Corbusier, is a “silent partner” in each art exhibition that is staged there, according to Dan Byers, the center’s John R. and Barbara Robinson Family Director, and poses a unique challenge to curators who must work with the architecture of the gallery spaces.

Byers laughed, recalling how one visiting artist asked if the columns — an integral part of the building’s structural support — could be removed for a show.

“The architecture being so emphatically present allows one to better understand that gallery architecture is never a neutral space,” Byers said. “Even with galleries that are purpose-built to be flexible or to ‘disappear,’ there are very strong social and ideological design decisions being made — both negative and positive — to create a space that keeps the outside world at bay, making one’s art experience separate from the conditions of daily life.”