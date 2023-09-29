Following the inauguration ceremony for newly minted University President Claudine Gay, a slightly soggy crowd made their way back to Harvard Yard amid the mud and the rain to celebrate Friday evening.
The Gazette caught up with a few of the partygoers as they enjoyed the music, the spread laid out by the University, and the food truck fare, to hear their thoughts about the day’s events.
Jasleen Kaur, a third-year from Long Island with concentrations in physics and math, was one of the Bhangra dancers who led Gay’s processional. She had never done traditional dance before College.