“Most of our team has never danced before, so it’s a super inclusive environment,” she said.

“It was an honor a) to just spread smiles and b) to be requested in this type of event. To be a South Asian dance group and to be asked to perform is a huge honor … We just wanted to be ‘hype,’ and we wanted to celebrate today, and that’s what Bhangra is really about.”

Veronica Leahy ’23 led a group of student, alumni, and Berklee musicians playing one of her original compositions during the inauguration procession. Grabbing a quick bite afterward, she said she enjoyed the opportunity and was excited for the president’s future tenure.

“I think we found a really awesome group of musicians, and we were just up there jamming out and having a lot of fun,” she said. “I can tell she really cares. She wants to get to know people. And so that makes me really excited.”

Ebonée Green, a first-year proctor and teaching fellow at the Graduate School of Education, came out in the rain with one of her former first-years to celebrate the historic event.