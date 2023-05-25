Time to leave home

Halima Badri, a psychology concentrator with a secondary in folklore and mythology, was overjoyed as she received her diploma at Lowell House. “I’m very grateful to have gone here,” said Badri. “It was always my parents’ dream. It’s amazing to share this moment with my family. It just feels surreal.”

Badri said she was also grateful for the friends she made at Harvard and for the relationships she built with her co-workers at Widener Library. She felt at home at Harvard, she said.

“I’m getting emotional,” said Badri. “I found my best friends at Harvard. All the people I met at Harvard have really shaped me. It is so sad not being able to be in this place anymore with all the people I have come to love.”

Badri will work as a fellow in a psychiatric hospital in Boston in June 2024. After that she might apply to graduate school. “My whole life has been centered around being a student,” she said. “And now that that’s not my role anymore, it’s a little bit scary. But it’s exciting to see what’s going to happen next.”

‘Scary and exciting’

On the day of his graduation from Harvard, Roberto Ponce, who grew up in Texas the son of Mexican immigrants, was proud of his achievement but also wrestling with its repercussions.

“It’s overwhelming and hard to grapple with what it means to be a Latino who is a Harvard graduate,” said Ponce, who concentrated in Near Eastern languages and civilizations with a secondary in Portuguese. “It’s scary and exciting.”

The Winthrop House resident enjoyed the time he spent with his roommates, who came from Brazil and Turkey, and the bonds he built with them. “I’ve gotten to know people from all walks of life that have made me the person I am today.”

Ponce plans to stay in Boston to figure out his next move. “I’ve got a lot of different opportunities in front of me that I want to explore,” he said. “I’d like to have time to focus on something that aligns with my values.”

Sound + vision

Even without front-row seats most visitors can clearly see and hear what’s happening during Commencement thanks to the dozens of speakers hanging from towers and trees and the many video walls erected around the Old Yard and Tercentenary Theatre.

To ensure there are no glitches technicians spend almost a week before the event setting up and testing the equipment and then rehearsing to make sure it all works as planned, said Ryan Kelley, lead audio engineer for High Output, the firm that runs the sound, video, and lighting at Commencement.

There are 30 different zones with their own separate controls and a streaming control room in the basement of Memorial Church that communicates with Kelley and his colleagues working in the Yard to ensure the production is smooth.

Kelley stands behind a sound board located about halfway between Widener Library and the stage in the middle of graduate seating and makes adjustments. Colleagues roam the Yard to let him know whether things are too loud or soft for audiences closer to the main stage as well as those watching from behind Sever Hall or over by Lamont Library.

The goal is for this team to remain invisible. “If no one notices I’m here, I think that’s a good sign.”

The friends he never met

The pandemic is now in the rearview for many students, but for some, Commencement brought to mind an enduring effect of the crisis: fewer chances to make friends.

Omar Shareef, a joint computer science and philosophy concentrator from Winthrop House, said he felt cut off from classmates during a year of remote learning. He dove into campus life when he returned, determined to make the most of his remaining time.

Still, during a week marked by excitement and optimism for the future, his mood was sometimes bittersweet. “I just realized how small my social network is,” said Shareef, who will head to medical school at the University of Pennsylvania in the fall. “There are so many people I have yet to meet. … It definitely added a shade of sadness.”