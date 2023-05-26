Pomp and circumstance – and surprises

The magic of Commencement is how it embraces tradition yet makes it new. Comedian Larry Wilmore offered the Class Day crowd wit and wisdom, advising them to “be fearless in your lives…[and] keep showing up.” The main speaker Tom Hanks, who urged the graduates to become everyday superheroes and protect American ideals, was favorably compared in the Latin Salutatory to luminaries such as “Vinstonio Churchill et Johanne Kennedy ac Forresto Gump,” one of Hanks’ marquee roles. In addition, members of Hasty Pudding serenaded Hanks with a listing of his films sung to the tune of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Major-General Song.” Commencement Day also marked Larry Bacow’s last as president as he prepares to pass the baton to Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. “At my Commencement,” Bacow said, “I never imagined that someday I would be standing here giving the final remarks at your Commencement. I hope — as you find your way through life — that you will have similarly pleasant surprises.”