The program’s decision to use Eighth Generation blankets, which are designed by Native artists, has made the upcoming ceremony “extra meaningful,” said Kabl Wilkerson, a Ph.D. candidate focusing on history who is graduating with a master’s degree this spring.

“It’s really great that HUNAP is doing blankets specifically from Eighth Generation, which is a Native-owned business that supports and uplifts Native artists,” Cade Herrera ’23 said.

In a departure from last year when students were all blanketed in the same artist’s work, students this year had the opportunity to choose from dozens of designs created by different Indigenous creators from across the country.

“It’s been really interesting because some students have absolutely leaned in and chosen the blanket that is made from someone that is the closest to or from their tribe,” Mosteller said. “Others have chosen ones that speak to a part of their identity that’s really important to them, whether it be two-spirit [a term used by a person who identifies as having both a feminine and masculine spirit] or whether it be one that is meant to symbolize friendship and connection between North American and Central or South American tribes.”