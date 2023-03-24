“I was very pleased to be able to go to the region after the University of Haifa honorary degree ceremony was affected by the pandemic,” said Bacow. “To have the opportunity to meet university partners and students at so many excellent universities was a privilege. It reinforced for me the importance of collaboration among educational institutions, and that we have much in common as we consider the opportunities and challenges of our time.”

Bacow began the visit with an alumni gathering in Amman, Jordan, reinforcing the theme of collaboration across borders and thanking alumni for their work as ambassadors before taking questions on issues ranging from ChatGPT to academic freedom.

“The Harvard community in Jordan felt very proud to welcome President Bacow,” said Basel Araj, M.P.A. ’11, president of the Harvard Club there, who called the visit “historic.” “It is crucial for alumni in Jordan to be connected to the work of the University. Research, open discussion, and education are at the core of our community, and President Bacow’s visit reinforced our sense of community and will ignite future activities together.”

While in Amman, Bacow met with University of Jordan President Nathir Obeidat. Among other issues, they discussed the challenges of the pandemic, during which Obeidat was Jordan’s minister of health, and COVID’s implications for universities. Bacow also met with students working on climate change and toured the University of Jordan’s National Heritage Museum.

Bacow then went on to Israel, where he made his delayed visit to the University of Haifa. Bacow thanked Haifa President Ron Robin for inviting him to campus. Celebrating its 50th anniversary year, Bacow praised the university for “looking to the future” and imagining a role for itself in addressing important societal challenges.

“It is important for universities to be engaged in the issues of our time,” Bacow said at a meeting of university deans and other leaders. “Whether addressing climate change, the future of democracy, or pushing the frontiers of knowledge, universities such as Haifa and Harvard have a vital role to play through our teaching and research.”