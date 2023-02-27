An underground Soviet publication called "Erotic Tales" is deceptively packaged to avoid detection by authorities.

Building on a concept they came up with in 2019, Jacobson and Kristine Greive, head of teaching and learning at Houghton, have compiled works that vary from printed diaries to political pamphlets by authors both unknown and famous. They fall into rough themes — self-publishers motivated to create community, escape censorship, bypass gatekeepers, and take control of the process.

“We chose this approach not to tell a chronology of the medium, but rather to create interesting juxtapositions of things that you might not think about as related to each other, that actually do have a lot of conceptual backing in common,” Greive said.

Sci-fi zines sit alongside “Ladies Almanack,” a satirical novella from the Paris lesbian scene of the late 1920s. There is a copy of erotic samizdat — a form of political resistance in the Eastern Bloc. An innocent-looking calendar with two kittens on the front hides secret Soviet erotica.

One of 250 small format copies of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" author Beatrix Potter had printed at her own expense.

A copy of Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” illustrates the story of when the author pioneered a new publishing format — a book small enough to be held in a child’s hands.

“Publishers thought this format was not going to be popular. So she was rejected by eight publishers. And then she just got fed up and took it downtown into a jobbing printer and printed 300 copies herself,” Jacobson said.

“Of course, she ran out of copies immediately.”

Curators Christine Jacobson (left) and Kristine Greive give a guided tour of the exhibition.