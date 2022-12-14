Harvard creates first University-wide conference center

As its name suggests, the building’s design was informed by the branching structure of a tree, and the experience of climbing up into and inhabiting a treehouse. “The building’s visible mass timber columns and beams emphasize the branching structure — you can see the V-shaped columns extending out and the diagonals of the cross-bracing reach all the way to the roof, becoming finer the higher they rise,” said Gang. The resulting spaces on the upper levels “feel almost suspended within the surrounding tree canopy, like being in a treehouse — a very special destination.” Gang describes them as being enhanced “with natural daylight, great views, and a balcony where you can step outside and look out over the landscape and the campus.” The building will also be integrated into the ERC’s Greenway plan.

Wood, a renewable material, will serve as a core component to the building’s design aesthetic and sustainability approach. Most notably, the building will use mass timber for its above-ground structure instead of conventional concrete or steel, the manufacture of which emits significant carbon. The wood columns and beams will be part of an open interior, showcasing the building’s sustainable design, Gang explained. “Visitors will really be able to see it and feel it — and know that they are in a timber building.”

Gang said she hopes her design helps “encourage collaboration and fluid communication, setting up the kinds of open-minded conversations that can help solve some of the most pressing problems in the world.”

The building will be done by a joint venture of construction management firms Consigli and Smoot. Tishman Speyer, master developer for the ERC, will serve as project manager. Consigli has completed several successful projects for the University, and this will be Harvard’s first with Smoot. Smoot is a minority-owned construction management firm with significant institutional experience and has partnered with Consigli on other projects. The innovative venture aligns with the University and the team’s commitment to ensuring greater access and opportunity for local, minority and women-owned firms.

A visionary gift from a longtime University citizen-steward

Rubenstein, has been a longtime friend to the University. One of Harvard’s most engaged volunteer leaders, he is known as an experienced steward and dedicated supporter of educational and cultural institutions. He is co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, the global investment firm he formed in 1987.

In addition to his service as a Fellow of the Harvard Corporation, Rubenstein holds a variety of other roles in the Harvard community, including as chair of the Global Advisory Committee and the Harvard Kennedy School Dean’s Executive Board and as a member of the Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors. He served as a leader in The Harvard Campaign for the University, the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS), and the Harvard Business School (HBS).

Over the years, Rubenstein has given generously to Harvard, including support for the Kennedy School, the Business School, and the president’s discretionary fund. At HKS, his gift helped enable the construction of the David Rubenstein Building, which houses the Center for International Development, among other uses; he supports the School’s efforts to recruit pre-eminent scholars and leading practitioners; and a fellowship in his name funds students in the HKS/HBS joint degree program. Another fund in his name provides funding for HBS’s Immersion Experience Program (IXP) MBA program.

Rubenstein’s extensive philanthropic endeavors include service as chairman of the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Smithsonian Institution, and the Council on Foreign Relations. He is a trustee of The National Gallery of Art, Johns Hopkins Medicine, University of Chicago, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Institute for Advanced Study, the Brookings Institution, and the World Economic Forum. He is president of the Economic Club of Washington and is also involved with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Madison Council of the Library of Congress, and the Advisory Board of the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

He is widely known for his transformational gifts for the restoration or repair of several of the nation’s monuments and buildings, including the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Monticello, Montpelier, Mount Vernon, Arlington House, Iwo Jima Memorial, the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, the National Archives, the National Zoo, the Library of Congress, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Rubenstein is an original signer of The Giving Pledge.

A respected interviewer and media figure, he hosts “The David Rubenstein Show” and “Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein,” and is the author of several books, including “The American Story” and “How to Lead.”