As the war has continued, Aleksic said, concerns have lessened about Ukraine’s infrastructure being wiped out. The project shifted to take on a slightly different purpose, as Aleksic and Bondarenko saw the data being captured as telling the ongoing story of how the war was experienced in Ukraine on a day-to-day basis from the perspective of media, politicians, and refugee aid organizations.

“The first purpose of this project was preservation,” Aleksic said, “but another purpose became having a selection of documents for research and a venue for information from Ukraine that was changing daily or even hourly.”

Elizabeth Kirk, Harvard’s Associate University Librarian for Scholarly Resources and Services, said this sort of archive, with “in-the-moment primary sources and firsthand accounts of conflict, is essential for tracking the progress of a conflict.”

“In addition to the war on Ukraine, there is a war in northern Ethiopia, the remarkable civil upheaval in Iran, and many other global conflicts that current and future historians and political scientists will want to ‘step into’ virtually and understand what was happening beyond the easily documented military and governmental actions,” Kirk said. “With the war on Ukraine, we are incredibly fortunate to have colleagues with the language skills and knowledge of the country who can quickly ramp up this work.

“As we look to the future,” she added, “one of our goals is to diversify our staff to include archivists who can concentrate on this kind of work globally.”

Aleksic took photos of Lviv landmarks the first week of October. Outside town hall, a banner expresses support for soldiers who defended the city of Mariupol and were captured by Russian forces. The opera house is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photos by Olha Aleksic

For both Aleksic and Bondarenko, who also has friends and relatives in Ukraine, their work will always be somewhat personal.

“Working at [HURI] has always been very fulfilling, but it has taken on added significance in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Bondarenko said. “I consider it a great honor to be able to contribute my knowledge and abilities to the Institute’s goals.”

Aleksic said that one of the most powerful stories that emerges from the web archive is the resilience and determination of everyday Ukrainians and the organizations they created to assist their fellow citizens and keep the rest of the world informed.

“There was a springing up, a mass appearance, of websites from organizations that were trying to help,” she said. “As there are air raids and bombings and horrible tragedies, Ukrainians were doing their part to inform people about what’s happening. For this society to be so resilient, so self-organized, to create and maintain these sites, it speaks very loudly.”

Aleksic, who recently was able to return to Ukraine to see friends and family, said capturing everything that they have with the digital archive wasn’t the same as being in Ukraine with her community. But for seven months, it did ease her feeling of powerlessness to some degree.

“It does help to know you’re useful in some respect,” she said. “There’s a feeling that it’s never enough — but it does help.”