GAZETTE: In the last fiscal year, we saw a surge of life come back to campus. What was the impact of that surge and how has Harvard been supporting those students?

WEENICK: It’s important to remember that we started the academic year 2021-2022 still in the middle of the pandemic. So, when we invited the community back to campus, what we saw was this unprecedented surge in students because of deferrals, coupled with the eagerness of the world to return to normal despite the ongoing pandemic. It required significant planning on the part of Schools, University Health Services, and Environmental Health and Safety to ensure that the return to campus be done safely. But I think the experience for our students, our faculty, and our staff was an incredibly positive one, and one that we should be very proud of, despite the many challenges that we faced throughout the year.

HOLLISTER: The number of matriculating students was the largest in Harvard’s history. At its highest point, there were over 25,000 students enrolled this past year, and that density and increased on-campus activity contributed to the surge in revenues. Prior to this year, we had two consecutive years of declining revenues, which combined was about a 5 percent reduction from pre-pandemic revenue, and this year we bounced back with an 11 percent increase, which can be attributed to room and board, tuition, and all the services that come with having more students, faculty, and staff on campus. Financial aid applied to education revenue increased to $70 million, or 16 percent this past year. Our aid programs enabled access for so many students that would otherwise not been possible. Last year, 55 percent of undergraduates paid on average $16,000 to attend Harvard, and as we announced in March, starting with the class of 2026 year, families with annual incomes of $75,000 or less will not pay anything toward the cost of a Harvard College education.

“It’s a good time to be cautious, and fortunately, this year’s surplus at least allows us to invest in some of the things we’ve been discussing, and set aside some rainy-day reserves, which will be needed, as history repeatedly teaches us.” — Tom Hollister, chief financial officer and vice president for finance

GAZETTE: Let’s shift to the endowment, which reported a return of -1.8 percent, the first negative return in the past five years, bringing the five-year rolling return to 11 percent. What contributed to the decline?

HOLLISTER: I’m in the odd position of saying that a -1.8 percent return is very good, given the fact the S&P is now down 25 percent from its peak within the last year. Last year’s 34 percent return has obviously been muted by this market reversal, but we are fortunate to benefit from a five-year average return of 11 percent on the endowment. The Harvard Management Company (HMC) continues to wisely manage the endowment so that it can best provide steady, and hopefully increasing, distributions to University budgets in the future. We should thank Narv Narvekar and his colleagues at HMC for their excellent stewardship. I encourage everyone to read Narv’s annual letter in the report for further information on the endowment returns.

GAZETTE: Last year when you sat down with the Gazette, you noted that the year’s financial results were the product of pandemic-induced difficulty and sacrifice. Do you see any remnants of that in this year’s report, as we continue to build back from COVID-19?

HOLLISTER: The past 2½ years have had been very difficult for many people within our community, as COVID disrupted life. But incredibly, and admirably, it did not impede the community from carrying on in the fulfillment of the University’s mission.

WEENICK: Let me add that some of the biggest challenges of the last fiscal year have been the supply chain disruptions that have impeded our operations, as well as the labor market disruptions, which have resulted in vacancies being held for much longer than we would otherwise wish. Combined, those disruptions slow our ability to execute, but I’ll underscore Tom’s point that despite those challenges, much work is getting done on campus; the University is back in full swing; and our research and teaching continues. We’re managing those frictions as we go along, but they have real financial implications in our results.

HOLLISTER: The combination of the temporary boost in revenues along with temporarily suppressed spending drove a significant portion of the $406 million surplus. Peer universities experienced this same phenomenon. It’s important to remember, though, that the $406 million surplus is actually a collection of smaller surpluses across Schools and Units, not one general fund. What we’re observing now, however, is that rather than returning to business as usual, leaders across Harvard have been focused on how we can leverage the near-term boost in financial resources and collective learnings from the past 2½ years with respect to digital pedagogy, student access, dynamic approaches to work, the use of space, travel, and research aimed at solving the world’s challenges.