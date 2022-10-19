Unmistakable as well is the history portrayed on the throne. On the piece’s back and sides, different cartouches — ovals containing royal names in hieroglyphs — represent the “rival elements of Egyptian religion duking it out” during Tut’s reign, as Der Manuelian put it. One cartouche, visible on the chair’s side, contains a wide, white disc representing the sun; it depicts Tut’s original name: Tutankhaten. This name, which translates as “living image of [the sun god], Aten,” reflected the new solar-focused religion that Tut’s father, Akhenaten, tried to establish. Aten worship is also reflected in the rays of the sun on the chair’s backrest, which end in hands, one of which offers the ankh symbol — representing “the breath of life,” said Der Manuelian — to Tut.

That religion failed during Tut’s 10-year reign, however, and the worship of the traditional god Amun was re-established, prompting the pharaoh to change his name to Tutankhamun (“the living image of [the god] Amun”). This name, in which the sun is replaced by different hieroglyphs (including the chessboard-like game of senet), is depicted in the cartouche above his head and crown.

“This throne embodies that tumultuous history,” noted Der Manuelian. (The museum is waiting for the completion of a display case for the throne, and Der Manuelian hopes to display it by the end of this centennial year.)

Other details reflect the sprawling kingdom over which Tut ruled. Heraldic plants representing upper and lower Egypt are bound together on the chair’s leg bracing. (This traditional binding is missing on the original, possibly lost to time, and was filled in by Hatoun in 1929.) The serpent goddess, who spreads her wings on the throne’s arms, wears a double crown, representing both parts of his realm. On the chair’s back, four serpents guard the king from any unseen evil.

“Covered in lavish detail, the throne is an exquisite example of what the royal workshops were capable of during one of ancient Egypt’s most prosperous dynasties,” said Der Manuelian. “Hatoun has done justice to the ancient craftsmen, and the throne is a contribution to Egyptology and to Egyptomania at the same time.”