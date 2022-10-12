God-loving. Adventurous. Passionate.

Bradley Chinhara

Harare, Zimbabwe



“I’m adventurous because ever since I was a young kid, I was exposed to a lot of things at once. That caused me to have diverse interests. I’ve always loved exploring new things. I’ve always tried to be multi-faceted, like for now, I do electrical engineering, but at the same time, I’m on the rugby team, and at the same time, I play marimbas.” Chinhara expects to concentrate in electrical engineering or computer science, but is open to change. His Christianity is a guiding force in his life. “God has always been my No. 1, the biggest part of my life. Why I’m here.” His passionate disposition comes from his family, “I really love my family and when I get attached to someone or when I talk to someone, I am quick to care for them and love them.”