Make it new (by making it old)

Transcript

[SUE]

My name is Sue Jackson, and I'm a gilding conservator.

[ALLISON]

My name is Allison Jackson, and I am also a gilding conservator. I work at the Harvard Art Museum's as their frame conservator, and I have private practice, also.

[ALLISON]

Can you remind me how you got into this line of work?

[SUE]

I always admired artists the most. And to find a niche for myself where I could fit into the art world was always a goal. And on the cape in Cotuit, there was a museum exhibit on frames and a weekend workshop on gilding. I took that workshop and ended up apprenticing from there and it just became part of me and what I sought out to do and find out as much as I could about, and work at.

[ALLISON]

Can you explain why you would want to gild something rather than simply paint it with gold paint?

[SUE]

Well, I may be a little biased. But the appearance of gold is just so, it just has a warm, soft glow to it that can't be replicated with paint.

So, Alli, what do you remember about the gilding studio back when you were young?

[ALLISON]

You had a beautiful space that really transformed over the years from a small makeshift space to a gorgeous studio with skylights; and more and more people came to work for you. Originally, seeing you working so hard and bent over a frame, I felt like I would never want to go in that direction or do the same thing. And I think I've said that to you before even as a kid. It was really once I got in there and kind of started doing some of it for myself here and there, it was your positive encouragement, and saying “Wow, you're really good at this,” is how I kind of ended up following in your footsteps.

[SUE]

Well, I can tell you, Allison, that it’s been … I’m gonna cry (laughter).

[ALLISON]

Me too (laughter).

[SUE]

Allison, I do remember when you told me that working on frames was really boring. And to see what you're working on now, and the projects you take on and the results that you make happen is just so gratifying. It's been amazing to see that all you've done and how far you've come and, and to know that the work that I put into learning, that I've been able to pass on some of that knowledge to you and have you benefit from it. And learn more from you, too, and what you've learned.

[ALLISON]

You've been incredibly generous over the years with your time and knowledge, and I am very happy in the place that I am in the field, and I give you a lot of credit.

[SUE]

Well, I couldn't be more proud of you and the work that you do. And it's just, it's very, very gratifying. You do a fabulous job and I love you.

[ALLISON]

(Laughter) I love you too.