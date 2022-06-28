How Roe got to be Roe

Recently, the library acquired from The Sisters of Life the Joseph R. Stanton Pro-life Collection, with more than 300 cartons of additional archival materials and rare periodicals and books documenting the movement. Another important and heavily used collection is that of surgeon and anti-abortion activist Mildred Jefferson, who in 1951 became the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. Her papers include biographical materials, writings, memorabilia, and speeches.

Jefferson, who founded the National Right to Life Committee in the early 1970s, was a gifted orator and has been credited with persuading Ronald Reagan to become an opponent of abortion. One of her speeches, which has been digitized and posted online, highlights her passion and engagement. “We don’t want people in this great land of ours to become accustomed to the willful slaughter of the innocent,” she said at the 1976 National Right to Life conference. “We don’t want them to become accustomed to the fact that some may sleep and not notice that the right to life has been canceled for the unborn child.”

More materials will be available in the exhibit the Schlesinger Library will launch in October about the landscape of abortion rights in the 50 years since Roe. The exhibit will include video footage from events such as rallies organized by the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws and Americans Against Abortion. It will also feature images of clinic interiors, photographs of protests, flyers, signs, personal accounts of abortion, and political memorabilia. It will cover the whole spectrum of the abortion contest in the U.S., said Gotwals. “It has been a real conflict for 50 years between people working to restrict women’s ability to have an abortion and people working to establish and guarantee that as a legal right,” she said.

Another important collection is that of the Society for Humane Abortion led by Patricia Maginnis, Lana Clarke Phelan, and Rowena Gurner, who traveled around the country to educate women about the procedure in the mid- to late 1960s. The three were pioneers in the struggle to secure women’s rights to have safe and legal abortions. Papers donated by the society include dozens of letters written by women — but also husbands, parents, and boyfriends — asking for guidance on how get an abortion in the late 1960s, before it was legal in the U.S. Due to privacy concerns, the letters have not been digitized but are available at the library.

Some of the letters are written by hand, others on typewriters; all convey urgency and desperation. A 42-year-old mother of three wrote she couldn’t afford to have one more child and asked for help getting an abortion. A husband at the end of his rope said, “We have all the children we need and would like the present pregnancy terminated.” A couple in their 40s who were expecting their first grandchild said they were “frantic” because “to have one more child is unthinkable.”

The Society for Humane Abortion collection is one of Gotwals’ favorites because it documents the efforts of three ordinary women who were passionate about helping women secure abortions in a time when there was much less national attention on the issue.