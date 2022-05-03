Skip to content

Rubén Blades (finally!) receives Harvard Arts Medal

The Harvard University Band performs in the Science Center Plaza.

Harvard University’s Arts First Festival spanned four days and a multitude of performances and public art demonstrations. The Harvard University Band performs in the Science Center Plaza.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard community rejoices at festival’s return

By Rose Lincoln Harvard Staff Photographer

“Arts First has come back to life. You just feel it,” said John Lithgow ’67, Art.D. ’05.

He should know. The festival’s founder and returning ambassador was on hand as it came back to campus for a four-day celebration of music, dance, theater, film, and multidisciplinary arts from April 28 through May 1, after a two-year hiatus forced by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I love that there isn’t a Harvard class that hasn’t been to at least one Arts First,” said the actor. “It’s always a high point of my year,” he continued. “I call it my restorative moment.”

Office for the Arts Director Jack Megan has been at the helm of the festival since 2001, keeping it alive and thriving. Staffers in his office were exuberant about the return.

“It’s all about creativity and human connection,” said Alexa Albanese.

“To experience this [in person] is beyond words. It gives me a lot of hope and excitement,” added Marie Tai.

 

The Harvard University Band in the Science Center Plaza. Dara Badon ’22 (left) and Kelli Aquino ’22 perform some shenanigans.

Mariachi Veritas plays outside the Smith Campus Center.

Office of the Arts staff dance in the aisles as the show begins. At left in red shirt is Arts First founder John Lithgow.

The Harvard College Opera finishes its performance on the main stage in the Science Center Plaza tent.

John Lithgow ’67, Art.D. ’05, takes the stage to start the show. Office for the Arts Director Jack Megan, who produces the show, watches from the side.

After its two-year hiatus from in-person performances, an appreciative audience applauds the Harvard College Opera.

Retro letterpress studio Bow and Arrow at Adams House presented demonstrations on Vandercook, intaglio and platen presses. Esperanza Lee ’25 (left) gets tour of the press from Heather Hughes from Harvard University Press.

A close-up on the press as Heather Hughes (left) instructs Esperanza Lee ’25 how to operate it.

“Self Compass” by George Guida and Ana Gabriela Loayza of the Graduate School of Design is displayed in Harvard Yard.

