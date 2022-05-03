“Arts First has come back to life. You just feel it,” said John Lithgow ’67, Art.D. ’05.

He should know. The festival’s founder and returning ambassador was on hand as it came back to campus for a four-day celebration of music, dance, theater, film, and multidisciplinary arts from April 28 through May 1, after a two-year hiatus forced by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I love that there isn’t a Harvard class that hasn’t been to at least one Arts First,” said the actor. “It’s always a high point of my year,” he continued. “I call it my restorative moment.”

Office for the Arts Director Jack Megan has been at the helm of the festival since 2001, keeping it alive and thriving. Staffers in his office were exuberant about the return.

“It’s all about creativity and human connection,” said Alexa Albanese.

“To experience this [in person] is beyond words. It gives me a lot of hope and excitement,” added Marie Tai.