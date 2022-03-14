Luke Leafgren, resident dean there for 10 years, says they have had to adjust virtually all aspects of House life to fit COVID constraints and restrictions, including dining hall rules, cleaning schedules, tutor sessions, events, meetings, study breaks, common room usage, open houses. All have been reformatted at one time or another for remote or in-person use.

“In many cases, the students, tutors, and staff are new so they might be organizing something for the first time,” Leafgren said. “But even if a veteran tutor or I host an event that we also held two years ago, we need to relearn the details and the process since we've been doing things differently for the past two years.”

Recently, the biggest challenge has been regaining momentum for in-person events and activities. Leafgren says intramural participation is lower than usual, and the staff is trying to determine why and adjust to it.

“So much of what we do involves coming together and being a community — playing intramurals together, studying together, late night conversations in the dining hall, sitting down with students and talking through an issue,” Leafgren said. “Just sitting down to have a conversation with a student is the most rewarding thing. Those are the ways you build a relationship and feel like you’re making a difference. That’s the sort of thing that gives us energy for working through the challenges of all these changes.”