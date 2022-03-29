Looking at how ‘Hair’ works

“This is an analytical class on the American musical that is being offered by three instructors who work in a professional theater,” said Paulus. “To show that what we do inside the theater has a rigor and has inquiry — and to share that aspect of the arts with students is very important.”

During a recent unit on art as protest, students listened to Paulus take apart how elements of form came together to make “Hair” a cultural landmark on its debut. Paulus also shared experiences of directing the most recent “Hair” revival, which received a 2009 Tony award for Best Revival (and was lauded in The New York Times for “defying expectations” by rediscovering at its heart the energy and poignance of “the waning days of … adolescence”).

She told of the choice to hold open-call auditions for the first iteration of the revival — a concert in Central Park — to bring in a range of talent, and recalled seeing a Vietnam war veteran in the audience be overcome with emotion.

“A show can have different meanings across generations and socio-political contexts,” she told the students. “‘Hair’ was theater of the moment in 1968. Forty years later, we asked: What’s the intention behind that? And what does a revival mean in its time?”

The question wasn’t abstract for Paulus. She and Page are co-directors (and Page is the choreographer) of a new revival of “1776,” the 1969 musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The show will premiere at the A.R.T. in May after a two-year delay due to the pandemic.