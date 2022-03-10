Housing Day is back in the house

And the Polar Bear shall party with the Penguin.

The House mascots from Pforzheimer and Quincy gathered with their costumed peers and a few hundred of their closest friends early Thursday morning for the historic return of one of Harvard’s most beloved traditions — Housing Day, last celebrated in person in pre-pandemic 2019.

Masses of sophomores, juniors, and seniors crowded outside University Hall around the John Harvard Statue to the booming soundtrack of College Dean Rakesh Khurana’s Spotify Housing Day playlist.

“I’m elated to have our amazing tradition back. It’s wonderful to see the students celebrating their Houses and all of the pride,” said Khurana, Danoff Dean of Harvard College as “Closer” by The Chainsmokers played. “Obviously they have a lot of pent-up energy from the last two years.”