Bisikalo said that she is passing the donations along to aid organizations on the Ukrainian border that are driving the aid into the hardest-hit areas still accessible to outsiders.

“This has been a very challenging few weeks,” she said. “But I am very thankful to have such a supportive department and on campus community. Without that, it would be even more challenging.”

During spring break, Bisikalo paused collection but she hopes everyone will keep themselves abreast of the evolving conflict.

“Even though it’s not the same as direct financial and material support, it’s important to me personally that people keep themselves informed about what’s going on and not turn away,” she said.

Helping refugees find shelter

Neither Schiffmann nor Burstein had a personal connection to Ukraine, but the two first-years decided they simply wanted to help. So the tech-savvy friends joined forces to create a platform to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to find shelter as they escape the danger at home.

The idea for UkraineTakeShelter came to Schiffmann, who had taken the spring semester off, after attending a San Diego protest in solidarity with Ukrainians. The 19-year-old went to bed that night thinking about how he could help, and the idea came to him: help refugees find places to stay. He had learned that many were desperately reaching out to Facebook groups or struggling with overly complicated government and NGO websites.

“I tried to think about how I could develop a website that really puts the power back into the hands of the refugees,” said Schiffmann, who as a 17-year-old had developed a website to help track the spread of the coronavirus globally. That’s when he reached out to 18-year-old Burstein, a web developer and computer science concentrator. The two worked tirelessly for three days straight to launch their website, which provides refugees with listings of potential hosts.