Is 80 the new 60?

Patterson believes remaining healthy and active is something of a chicken-or-egg proposition. “In my view, the more you work and the more goals you set to achieve, the better it is for your health,” said Patterson. “Interacting with people, dealing with people’s expectations of you and your reaction to those expectations, the working, and the thinking, are part of staying alive in a way that makes life meaningful for me. I wouldn’t want to give that up.”

According to the U.S. Census, the country’s population aged 65 years and older has grown rapidly since 2010 due to the aging of Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. With older people living longer and healthier lives, their share of the population has doubled in the past 50 years.

It is a phenomenon that not only experts in the medical field have noticed. In the past two years, two octogenarians helped lead the country amid the COVID pandemic and the political crisis surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection: Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and Anthony Fauci, immunologist and director of the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Both were born in 1940. Other top leaders are not far behind: President Joe Biden will be 79 in November, and Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate minority leader, turns 80 this month. The internet is, in fact, replete with lists of influential over-80s: from activist Jane Fonda (84) to director Clint Eastwood (91) to singer Joan Baez (81) to actress Rita Moreno (90).

It wasn’t very long ago that octogenarians were considered well past their prime. Medical improvements, such as maternal and child health care, sanitation, and public health measures, along with vaccines and antibiotics, have made living a long and healthy life less of an exception today, said Lewis Lipsitz, M.D., chief of the Division of Gerontology at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Demographic challenges

Around the turn of the 20th century, life expectancy was about 50 years, and people who lived longer than that often did so with chronic physical and mental ailments. Now average life span is into the 80s, said Lipsitz, and many more octogenarians remain cognitively and physically vigorous, experiencing most if not all of their old age without disease or disability.

“Seeing people living long and successful lives used to be the exception, and it’s becoming the rule today. It’s what we call the ‘squaring of the survival curve,’” said Lipsitz, director of the Marcus Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife, a senior care organization affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

“What we would like to do in the field of aging is to have everyone live to their full life span in good health rather than experiencing a long period of decline, and we’re beginning to see that happen.”